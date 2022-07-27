Advertisement

The effects of long Covid

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just when you thought life was returning to normal.. Researchers say long Covid is here and its effecting more everyday.

Everything smells like a burning cigarette is what a 13-year-old West Virginia boy told w-v-u researchers about his long Covid symptoms.

Long Covid is what medical experts are calling the symptoms that stick with Covid patients for week or even months after their initial diagnosis.

Symptoms vary and can range from fatigue and persistent coughing all the way to weakness and brain fog.

Researchers at w-v-u’s school of medicine are part of a national effort to learn more about it..

They’re focusing on children by comparing developmental differences that maybe related to Covid .. And why some children experience long Covid symptoms while others don’t.

Dr. Lesley Cottrell professor at WVU School of Public Health said there’s a lot to be discovered with long Covid.

“Those are pretty big developmental periods that a lots changing emotionally physically all of that so it’s important to capture how Covid might affect all that”

W-V-U’s study involves people.. Ranging from infants to people in their early 20s who they’ll follow for 4 years.

They’ll be analyzing the long-term impacts the virus has on them.

The hope is to better understand who is affected and why.

If you or someone you know have been dealing with long Covid symptoms Or you’re just interested and would like to participate in the research study you can visit recovercovid.Org

