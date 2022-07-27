Advertisement

FCI Beckley inmate found unresponsive, dies at hospital


Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wardell Colman, 71, was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley Tuesday morning.

Responding staff requested emergency medical services and began life-saving measures.

Coleman was transported by EMS to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Coleman returned to Bureau of Prisons’ custody on a parole violation, and he had been in custody at FCI Beckley since April 15, 2022.

