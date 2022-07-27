Advertisement

Hepzibah apartment a ‘total loss’ after fire

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - An apartment in Hepzibah has been deemed a “total loss” following a fire that took fire crews over four hours to extinguish.

Officials said the fire happened around 11:30 Tuesday night on Shinnston Pike in Hepzibah.

When crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was showing from the apartment. Soon after, flames were visible through the roof, according to the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department.

Windows had to be taken out to allow the fire to vent and flash, officials said.

Multiple fire departments battled the blaze for nearly four and a half hours, including Bridgeport, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Shinnston, Spelter and Stonewood Fire Departments. Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

