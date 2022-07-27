Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past couple of days, a front has stalled near West Virginia and brought rounds of showers and downpours into the Mountain State. Today, that front will still sit in the area, so expect more rain over the next few days. Between today and Friday, models do vary in precipitation amounts, but we could see between 2″ to 4″ of rain in some areas, which could lead to flooding in low-lying areas. So much of NCWV is under a Flood Watch until Friday morning. This afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into NCWV. Some could produce downpours and gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has the entire state under a Marginal Risk, i.e. there is a small chance of an isolated severe storm. We’ll likely see 0.5″ of rain in parts of NCWV, but that could increase or decrease depending on where most of the heavy rain goes. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-80s, a couple of degrees below-average. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with isolated showers at times. Because of the moisture from the rain, we could see some fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Tomorrow, more showers and thunderstorms push in, mostly during the afternoon and evening. A few could produce downpours and gusty winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has our region under a Marginal Risk. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light southwest winds and temperatures in the low-80s. More showers and thunderstorms will push in during the first half of Friday, as the front lingers in WV. Then Friday night, the front moves south enough to take the rain away from West Virginia. We dry out over the weekend, so Saturday may be the best day to go outside if you can. Then showers and storms return early next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the upper-70s to low-80s for the next several days. In short, this week will be rainy and dreary, so we will be watching road conditions and flood potential carefully. Temperatures will be mild.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing into West Virginia at times. Some will bring downpours and even gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, today will be warm and rainy. High: 80.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, and scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will push in, bringing a couple of downpours at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will dip into the upper-60s to low-70s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night, with some rain. Low: 71.

Thursday: Skies will be cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which will bring downpours. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, a warm, rainy day. High: 83.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in during the morning and afternoon, but by mid-evening, we should dry. Some downpours are likely, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, expect a mild, rainy day. High: 78.

