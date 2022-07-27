K-9 Rebel retires from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A member of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is off to enjoy retirement.

K-9 Rebel joined the Harrison County Sheriff’s office back in 2016.

His handler, Sergeant John Lawlis said Rebel was ready to go from the beginning.

“It’s very rare, in the K-9 world to have a completely trained K-9 road ready before they’re two years old and, he was 20 months old and we were certified and on the road.”

Lawlis said part of the reason for his success was they started training as soon as he got him at 14 months old.

Sheriff Robert Matheny said back then, he was one of the only k-9′s in the county.

“I think that once other agencies and other jurisdictions saw the benefit they kinda grew their K-9 situation too, as we have here at the sheriff’s office,” said Matheny.

Now, almost every law enforcement agency has at least one.

Matheny said rebel has been very important to the sheriff’s office.

“He’s been a tremendous asset to the citizens of Harrison County and to the sheriff’s office. He and his handler sergeant Lawlis, they’ve been a great team and, they’ve really got out to the community and built a really good reputation for K-9′s.”

During his career, rebel helped uncover about 20 pounds of illegal drugs, 75-thousand dollars in cash, and 10 guns.

He’s also credited with helping track people and even 1 apprehension.

In one of rebel’s first assignments, he was able to track a manhunt suspect over three miles through the woods.

Lawlis said Rebel has been an invaluable member of the sheriff’s office.

“I have an animal with me that’s willing to put his life on the line just to make sure I go home so, that’s a great feeling. A lot of times, 9 times out of 10, all I have to do is show up and that person gives up nobody want’s to get bit by a dog.”

Lawlis said now that Rebel is retired it’s time for him to be a normal dog.

