A look back: Flood of 1985

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While we’ve been able to avoid serious flooding in our area so far -- that hasn’t always been the case.

5′s John Blashke takes a look back on one of Clarksburg’s biggest floods.

The Election Day storm of 1985 was one of the most devastating in the regions history.

Tropical Storm Juan contributed to the heavy rains that flooded West Virginia leading to the deaths of 47 people and more than half a billion dollars in damage.

Marsha Viglianco, a volunteer at the Clarksburg history museum remembers the flood all too well.

“You could actually watch the water rise it was just amazing how it was rising so fast,” said Viglianco. “Of course I’m optimistic and I’m thinking ‘it’s going to stop raining’ and ‘it’s going to start going down’ and instead all it did was keep raining and keep coming in.”

Viglianco had just built a daycare center in February of that year -- just a few feet away from the edge of the West Fork River on Liberty Ave. in Clarksburg. She couldn’t believe what was happening around her until the Clarksburg Fire Department came to her rescue.

“I had built the building with a 9 foot high ceiling and we had 8 feet of water inside,” said Viglianco. “I didn’t want to leave and they finally came with a boat and I think at 8 or 9 o’clock that night and said ‘Marsha you have to get out.’”

Much of Clarksburg’s west end was under water and the river had surpassed flood levels by several feet.

Viglianca says she remembers the fire department and others cleaning everything up after the flood, but one image really sticks in her mind.

“I could see toys and doll babies and things that were from the daycare center that were stuck in the trees after the water came down... Not a pleasant sight,” said Viglianco.

Viglianco says the opening of the Stonewall Jackson Dam shortly after the storm eased flooding in the area.

Keeping you connected in Clarksburg John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.