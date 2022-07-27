Man accused of making threats aimed at elected officials on Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement arrested a West Virginia man on Tuesday after he allegedly made terroristic threats against elected officials.

Michael Herman, 35, made terroristic threats over his public Twitter account against West Virginia elected officials as a result of the pending abortion legislation, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The abortion legislation will be taken up during the special session at noon on Wednesday.

The recipients of the threat include members of the WV Legislature and all law enforcement officials that advocate for or enforce abortion bans, officials said.

The Twitter posts also included intimidating language aimed at the Governor, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and the Vice President of the United Stated States, Kamala Harris, relating to the passage and enforcement of abortion bans.

Successful coordination between the Capitol Police, the WV Fusion Center, and the Romney Detachment of the West Virginia State Police led to a quick and effective response.

The Governor’s Office and the WV Department of Homeland Security urge all citizens to abide by the “see something, say something” principle. No single person is responsible for the safety and security of all WV citizens—by reporting crime, suspicious activity, and other threats to public safety, each citizen can take an active role in the safety and security of our state.

