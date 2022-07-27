Morgantown National Organization for Women encourage residents to attend abortion ban public hearing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, West Virginia Legislature planned to hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. to discuss a bill that would ban abortion in the state. This law would not make an exception for victims of rape and incest. Following the hearing, a rally was being held throughout the day.

The Morgantown chapter of the National Organization for Women encouraged residents to go to the hearing to fight against this legislation.

Communications Officer Devon Brand explained why members of NOW were pushing for people to show up and tell the legislature what they wanted.

“Banning abortion hurts the most vulnerable West Virginians. Health care decisions are not black and white. We think they belong between a provider and a patient,” she said.

Brand added she felt it was important for people to know what was going on in the legislature. They use that information when they don’t feel represented.

“It’s really important for people to inform themselves how their legislators are voting. If they’re not voting in support of what their constituents actually want that’s an issue. They need to know that,” Brand said.

However, not everyone was against this legislation, and a statement from Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Mark Brennan was shared with the media.

“I support the strongest possible protections for the unborn, and I am grateful for the work of our representatives in the government in taking up this important issue this week,” he said.

