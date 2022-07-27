School Clothing Allowance application period extended

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to a statewide system outage affecting multiple state agencies and services, the West Virginia DHHR has extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools.

Applications through WV PATH must be received by 5:00 p.m. on August 12.

A paper application may be requested by contacting a local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Paper applications must be postmarked by August 12 to qualify.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.

The following groups will automatically receive School Clothing Allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home by the end of June:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

Parents or guardians of children in foster care

Children ages 4-18 who receive SNAP benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families who received School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have received a School Clothing Allowance application by U.S. Mail in late June.

Others may be eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits based on the monthly income limits by household size as listed below. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application.

Families may apply online here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.