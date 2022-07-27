Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Sheila Marie Sayre, 70, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by loving family and in the comfort of her home. Sheila blessed this Earth and the lives of her parents, Nile and Elaine C. Riley Sayre, when she was born in Weston on September 5, 1951. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Elissa “Boo” Carder and husband, Mike. Forever cherishing their memories of Sheila are her companion of over 20 years, Larry Bailey of Weston; one son, James “JD” Harrison and wife, Wendy, of Huntington; two daughters: Tonya “Toni” Williams and husband, Tom, of Kenna, and Leslie Harrison of Horner; seven grandchildren: Keirsten Sprouse and husband, Dalton, Gage Williams, Brooklyn Detamore, Kayla Harrison, Nate Williams, Trinity Detamore, and Brayden Carder; one great-granddaughter, Taelyn Sprouse; two siblings: Marcia Rogers and husband, Gary, and Wayne Sayre and wife, Denise; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sheila graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1969. During her senior year, Sheila was crowned the 1969 Flame Queen and 50 years later, she shared her title with her granddaughter, Brooklyn. Sheila attended Clarksburg Beauty Academy, where she graduated as a licensed Beautician. She took over New Image Beauty Salon from her mother and spent over 45 years as a Beautician before retiring. Sheila was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for many years. She was a very active in the community and was a member of several organizations including the Women of the Moose (where she was a past Senior Regent), Weston Beautification Committee, Weston Fairs and Festivals Committee, Weston Bicentennial Committee, and Weston Better Building Project. While Sheila enjoyed collecting coins and quilting, her greatest passion was woodworking and restorations. She loved being able to fill her family’s homes with furniture she built. Together with her sister, Boo, Sheila began attending night classes at Lewis County High School and eventually built a woodworking shop attached to her home. While she enjoyed her work and activities, she lived for her family. Sheila loved traveling with her family and vacationing at the beach. She had a kind and gentle nature and will be missed by all who knew her. Sheila’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. The family would like to invite everyone to gather at Sheila’s home after the Funeral Mass. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sheila Marie Sayre. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

