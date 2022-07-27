Advertisement

West Virginia corrections chief Betsy Jividen stepping down

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia corrections commissioner Betsy Jividen is resigning, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Jividen’s resignation is effective Aug. 5. Justice said Tuesday he will begin the process of filling the vacancy.

Jividen was appointed to lead the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2018. She served as an acting and interim U.S. attorney for the state’s northern district. Her work as an assistant federal prosecutor dates to 1980.

The corrections division operates 15 prisons, work-release centers and related facilities. It has more than 2,000 employees.

