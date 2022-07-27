Advertisement

What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) – A mysterious red glow above the Pacific Ocean has internet sleuths fishing for answers.

From a cockpit 31,000 feet over the ocean, pilot Dustin Maggard saw and photographed a mysterious red glow below.

“We had no idea what we were looking at,” he said. “We were making jokes about being in the middle of some sort of military exercise or some sort of alien invasion.”

Once the photos and a short video made it to the internet, the guessing game began.

The theories ranged from an undersea volcano erupting, a UFO, and the most popular theory of all: another dimension called “The Upside Down” from the Netflix TV show “Stranger Things.”

Neil Jacobs, a weather modeling expert, gave the most likely explanation, which is itself a pretty strange thing.

“They were commercial fishing vessels that were fishing for Pacific saury using very bright red arrays of LED lights,” he said.

Lights like these attract the mackerel-like saury the fisherman are hoping to catch.

Jacobs entered the flight’s location and date into globalfishingwatch.org and was able to see fishing vessels by name. On the video, you can see what appears to be one vessel turning its red lights on.

“You can literally see them from outer space,” Jacobs said.

The glow can even be seen from the International Space Station.

If you thought there was something fishy about the red glowing photos, you’d be right.

