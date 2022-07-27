Advertisement

W.Va. House passes bill making abortion illegal in most cases

(WSAZ/Kimberly Keagy)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a bill that makes abortion illegal in most cases.

House Bill 302 passed by a 69-23 vote with eight members absent.

Gov. Jim Justice had called on lawmakers to clarify, modernize and specify abortion laws in West Virginia, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

House Bill 302 would make abortion illegal including in cases of rape or incest of an adult or minor. There are certain exceptions including a fetus that could not survive outside the womb, a fetus that develops outside the uterus, or a medical emergency with risk of seriously death or bodily harm to the person carrying the fetus.

Under the legislation, a physician or licensed medical care provider would face felony charges of three to 10 years in prison and they could lose their license to practice if they performed an abortion.

The bill will head to the Senate next for consideration.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Glenn Casteel
Preston County man charged with insurance fraud
Brian Cummings
Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown
House fire in Clarksburg
Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg
William Shaffer
Kingwood man accused of robbing woman in Morgantown

Latest News

Born and Bred Concert Series Moves to Clarksburg
Born and Bred Concert Series Moves to Clarksburg
If you are looking for a job the Division of Highways in Preston county is hiring.
DOH holds hiring event in Preston County
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Clarksburg man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle through 3 counties
Flood of 1985
Remembering the flood of 1985