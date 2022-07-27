WVU announces updated COVID-19 guidance for fall semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced its updated COVID-19 health and safety guidance as campuses across the WVU System prepare for the first day of fall semester classes on Aug. 17.

“Throughout the summer, we have closely monitored data related to COVID-19, including the highly infectious BA.5 Omicron subvariant,” said Dr. Arif Sarwari, associate dean for clinical affairs and professor of infectious diseases in the School of Medicine. “With so many individuals now using rapid home antigen testing for diagnosis, case counts have become a less reliable indicator of disease spread. However, we can say with confidence that we have not seen any sustained significant increase in severe outcomes associated with COVID-19 in West Virginia. Fatalities and cases requiring ventilator care have remained low and relatively stable throughout the summer.

Officials say the five key areas to be aware of are the following:

testing, vaccines and reporting procedures

mask requirements;

isolation procedures;

classroom seating charts

pandemic information/resources website

WVU strongly encourages, but does not require, everyone to stay optimally protected against COVID-19 by getting their primary vaccine series and staying up-to-date with a booster dose if they are eligible to receive one.

WVU Medicine Student Health will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for WVU students at its clinic in the Health and Education Building on the Morgantown campus. Vaccines are also available through a variety of local health departments and private sector pharmacies.

Students and employees are not required to verify or update their vaccination status with the University.

WVU will not require testing prior to attendance on campus; however, students and employees are encouraged to take advantage of self-antigen testing or community testing opportunities before and during the semester.

Students and employees are not required to report positive test results to the University, but they are expected to follow CDC guidelines for isolation and notify close contacts.

Masks are not required on WVU campuses, but the University will stock dispensers with disposable masks and hand sanitizer.

If a person contracts COVID-19, they must isolate for 5 days and wear a mask for an additional 5 days while in the classroom or other indoor spaces.

Faculty are not required to create seating charts this semester.

WVU will no longer maintain a University-specific COVID-19 dashboard since data is available through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The University will continue to monitor public health data and re-evaluate campus guidelines, if necessary.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.