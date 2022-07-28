21-year-old wrong way driver charged with 3 counts of murder for fatal crash

Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.
Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A driver has been charged in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed three people in Kentucky on Monday night.

Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California, is charged with three counts of murder.

Police said they believe Poore was drunk at the time and was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. He crashed into another vehicle, killing all three people inside.

The victims were from the Chicago area, identified as Deshawn Love, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. All three were in their mid-20s and pronounced dead at the scene.

Poore suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from UK Medical Center in Lexington on Wednesday and taken back to Laurel County, where the crash occurred.

Police also released surveillance video from a nearby weigh station that caught Poore’s vehicle on camera driving the wrong way on I-75.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Glenn Casteel
Preston County man charged with insurance fraud
Contractor Begins Demolition to Set Stage for Area's Newest Restaurant by Leveling Eat 'n Park...
Demolition of Eat ‘n Park building in Bridgeport begins
House fire in Clarksburg
Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg
5 people, 3 dogs rescued after being stranded in high water
5 people, 3 dogs rescued after being stranded in high water

Latest News

Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says
Income tax cut bill passes W.Va. House
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China