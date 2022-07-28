Advertisement

Amendment in abortion bill making rape, incest exceptions passes and will go to senate

(The Hill / YouTube)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An amendment to W.Va. House Bill 302 that makes exceptions to rape and incest narrowly passes in the House of Delegates, and will now head to the Senate.

46 lawmakers voted for it, and 43 voted against it. Eleven did not vote.

Local lawmakers were split on the issue, with some Republicans crossing over to vote yea.

Ben Queen, Clay Riley, and Danny Hamrick- all Republicans from Harrison County- voted in favor of the amendment. They join Barbara Fleischauer and Evan Hansen, both Democrats from Monongalia County. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw also voted yea.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks pulls out of Morgantown development amid protests
Glenn Casteel
Preston County man charged with insurance fraud
Brian Cummings
Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown
House fire in Clarksburg
Crews respond to explosion, house fire in Clarksburg
William Shaffer
Kingwood man accused of robbing woman in Morgantown

Latest News

Winfield Fire Department remembers a community hero
Winfield Fire Department remembers a community hero
K-9 Rebel retires from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
K-9 Rebel retires from Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV evening forecast for July 27, 2022
Contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith coming to the Robinson Grand