Amendment in abortion bill making rape, incest exceptions passes and will go to senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An amendment to W.Va. House Bill 302 that makes exceptions to rape and incest narrowly passes in the House of Delegates, and will now head to the Senate.

46 lawmakers voted for it, and 43 voted against it. Eleven did not vote.

Local lawmakers were split on the issue, with some Republicans crossing over to vote yea.

Ben Queen, Clay Riley, and Danny Hamrick- all Republicans from Harrison County- voted in favor of the amendment. They join Barbara Fleischauer and Evan Hansen, both Democrats from Monongalia County. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw also voted yea.

