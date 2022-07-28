Area schools return to pre-pandemic guidelines

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The new school year is right around the corner, and with it comes talk about Covid precautions.

Last year many schools were planning to get back to pre-Covid normal when a new variant reared its head.

It caused many to continue their Covid guidelines.

This year, some area schools are finally returning to normal.

Monongalia County Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said Mon County will also be going back to normal.

“Our basic premise at this point is we’re going to return to school as we ended last year, we’re not going to require masks or anything of that nature. It, pretty much, is going to look like we did when we would start school pre Covid.”

Mon county schools isn’t the only district going back to pre Covid guidelines said Taylor County Superintendent Christine Miller.

“For this year Taylor County Schools is going to be business back to usual. We will make sure we have our cleaning protocols back in place. If we have students that identify as positive, we will work with them and the family and the health department as we have in the past.”

While many of the changes proved controversial, both superintendents said there are some positive changes that came out of the pandemic.

“At our middle school we will continue to have four lunches because it does not put as large a population in that lunchroom at that time,” said Miller.

“We liked to try to get out as much as possible during Covid so we could have fresh air and we weren’t in enclosed spaces. Several of our facilities, I’ll use University High School as an example. We’ve added an outdoor classroom onto that building so that it will provide more space for our kids during common periods like lunch and teachers will be able to use that space,” said Dr. Campbell.

Both Superintendents said people are ready to be back to how things were pre-Covid.

“I think everyone is ready. I think everybody is more than ready. We are ready to have our kids back and have the excitement they’ve had in the past to come back to school, meet with their friends, and just get the school year started off in a very positive manner and building those relationships so we can make progress we need to with all of our students,” said Miller.

“People are ready to start this year on a normal, pre-Covid type of school year and I think people are excited about that,” said Dr. Campbell.

