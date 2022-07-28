Back to school shopping on a budget

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The back-to-school commercials have already started and with inflation hitting wallets hard many are looking for more affordable options for clothes.

There are lots of local options to get second-hand clothing at a low cost -- from yard sales to consignment shops. Beth Hoskinson is the owner of The Looking Glass Consignment Shop in Clarksburg.

Hoskinson says back to school means more than just backpacks.

“Every child needs an outfit for back-to-school day and that’s really important to them -- first day back to school is always just bigger than life in a child’s head,” said Hoskinson. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be brand new, out of a store, with the tags on them -- it has to be new to them.”

Hoskinson says there are plenty of cost-effective ways to go back to school shopping and most schools and stores are willing to help.

