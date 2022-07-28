Advertisement

Best Virginia advances to Dayton, clinches West Virginia Regional title

By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Elam ending never disappoints, after a heart-racing final minutes, Best Virginia is heading to Dayton for the Round of 8 in TBT.

Best Virginia and the Bucketneers were about as evenly matched as could be for a one-two seed game, tying it up at 55 heading to the Elam ending.

With the magic number set at 63, Best Virginia went on a 6-0 run, which prompted a Bucketneers timeout. The two-seed then went on a 7-0 run, next basket wins.

Best Virginia’s Kevin Jones made the winning basket for Best Virginia, finishing with a 63-62 win.

BV will hit the court in Dayton on Friday in the quarterfinals, taking on the winner of the Dayton Regional.

