City of Morgantown giving away millings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown’s Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings free of cost.

The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Each person who makes an appointment can pick up a maximum of 10 tons of millings.

Recipients are responsible for hauling and transporting their load.

Millings, often used for driveway construction and home improvement projects, consist of excess asphalt material leftover from paving projects.

“People call us often, asking about our pile of millings and when we will do another giveaway,” said Meagan Deeley, deputy director of Engineering and Public Works, “So we are thrilled to be offering that again.”

Officials said the millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.