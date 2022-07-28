Drone footage shows disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky; 8 confirmed dead

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - At least eight people have died because of severe flooding in eastern Kentucky following heavy rains overnight that continued through early Thursday morning.

“Unfortunately, I expect double-digit deaths in this flooding,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Thursday during a press conference.

The governor tweeted early Thursday evening that the death toll has risen to eight people.

Tonight we need your continued prayers for the people of Eastern Kentucky. This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation. The death toll has heartbreakingly risen to 8 Kentuckians lost. 1/3https://t.co/YIuAjLtDHc — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

This is drone video of flooding in the Hindman community of Knott County. The small town that sits along a creek now looks more like a lake, as water reaches into homes, swallows vehicles and touches power lines fixed to poles feet in the area.

Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage

Portions of eastern Kentucky received more than 8 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, overwhelming creeks, streams and ground already saturated from previous rain, the National Weather Service said. Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Kentucky into Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide State of Emergency and activated the National Guard.

“Hundreds will lose their homes. It’s going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover,” said Gov. Beshear.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said “a number of people” are unaccounted for and he expects “double-digit deaths”.

As many as 4 million people remain under flood alerts across Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

