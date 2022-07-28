Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison. He was married to Betty Lu Carpenter Morrison on August 27, 1948, who preceded him in death on March 5, 2016 after 67 years of marriage. Surviving are six children, Penny L. Beale and husband Thomas of Vallejo, CA, Yvonne S. Mason and husband Mark of Salem, VA, Tanna C. DeGroot and husband Bruce of Morgantown, Kurt C. Morrison and wife Kathy of Clarksburg, Pamela L. Wright of Clarksburg and Leatriona J. Kennedy and husband Thomas of Clarksburg; 13 grandchildren, Toni D. Norman and husband Erick, Thomas A. Beale Jr., Shannon R. Fox, Ashley B. Walker and husband Wesley M., Venus D. Dlugos and husband Evan, Amber B. Muir and husband Scot, Bruce M. DeGroot Jr. and wife Stephanie, Lauren K. Morrison and husband Illya Yanchuk, Carter R. Morrison, Anthony L. Gallo, Ralston C. Kennedy, Tanner G. Kennedy, and Gavin T. Kennedy; 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; three siblings, William “Bill” Morrison of Parkersburg, Wanda Shaver of Florida and Barbara Hofer of North Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Katherine Huff, Charles Morrison and Joan Boggs. Mr. Morrison was a 1949 graduate of Roosevelt Washington High School and at 18 years old began working at Hazel Atlas Glass Factory, having retired from Anchor Hocking Glass Factory as a Shipping Department Manager. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Gilbert also loved the outdoors. He spent many wonderful times at the family’s A-frame cabin at Audra State Park where his family still share memories of music, fun and fellowship around the campfire. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday, July 31, 202 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where the funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm with Reverend Peggy Williams officiating. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

