Income tax cut bill passes W.Va. House

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House passed the income tax cut bill proposed by Gov. Jim Justice on July 6.

The bill passed 78-7 and now goes to the Senate to be voted on.

According to Gov. Justice, the 10% income tax cut will be retroactive to the beginning of 2022 and will put $250 million back in the pockets of West Virginians.

“Cutting our personal income tax will put money in your pocket and bring prosperity to our state for generations. But we need to act now, especially when you consider the unbelievable economic growth we’ve achieved this year,” Gov. Justice said earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.