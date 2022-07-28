Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a front has lingered in West Virginia, bringing multiple rounds of rain into our region and a chance of flooding, especially in the central and southern counties of the state. A few downpours did result in flash flooding yesterday, and more rain is expected as we approach the weekend (about 1″ to 3″ more inches of rain), which could result in more flooding. So the National Weather Service still has the southern half of West Virginia under a Flood Watch until Friday morning. This afternoon, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in at times, bringing downpours into our region. So a few areas may see rain at times. By the mid-evening hours, we may see up to a quarter-inch of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph and temperatures in the low-80s, a couple of degrees below-average. Overnight, we get a break from the rain, as the frontal boundary breaks up from another front approaching from out west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low-70s. Fog could also form, which could affect your commute. Tomorrow, more scattered showers push into WV, ahead of the cold front out west. Then more showers and even a few thunderstorms bring rain throughout the afternoon. So expect some rain at times. It’s not until late-evening that rain chances decrease. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Over the weekend, a high-pressure system will keep any leftover rain south of our region, so expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. So this weekend will be great for going outside. Then next week, another cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms to WV, so the month of August starts on a rainy note. In short, the next few days will bring more rain chances, before we have a nice weekend. Temperatures will also be in the low-80s for the next few days.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push into WV during the morning and afternoon, with a few heavy downpours likely. So be careful if heading out. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s. Overall, expect a rainy day. High: 82.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, but we should remain dry until after 4 AM. Winds will be light and come from the south-southwest, and temperatures will drop into the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, cloudy night. We might also see some fog. Low: 70.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in during the morning and afternoon, which means more heavy downpours at times. So be careful if heading out. winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average. Overall, a mild, rainy end to the workweek. Overnight, we dry out, leaving cloudy skies. High: 78.

Saturday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with little chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, the last weekend of July starts with nicer weather conditions. High: 83.

