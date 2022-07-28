July Jefferson Award Winner: Bob Pirner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of July, we’re honoring Bob Pirner.

Bob has devoted countless hours to helping those with disabilities in Monongalia County and the surrounding area.

If you or someone you know has a disability in the Mon County area, there’s a very good chance that you know Bob.

He has been an advocate for social, employment and recreational opportunities for those with disabilities for over three decades.

Pirner worked as Pace Enterprises Director of Development before his retirement last December. Prior to that he worked at Stepping Stones.

In both positions, he helped spearhead advances in job training and in social activities, such as Miracle Sports Complex and Field at Mylan Park.

The field is wheelchair accessible and allows people of all abilities to enjoy playing baseball.

Doreen Seamon nominated Bob for the Jefferson Award, an honor she says is well deserved.

“He’s been a part of all of these different things,” Doreen said. “Where some people would be frightened of the challenge, Bob seeks it as an opportunity and he just puts his head down and finds a way to make it happen. I’m always just amazed at the things that he’s brought out of all the people in this community.”

Bob says that all of the accomplishments for those with disabilities have been a team effort.

I’m grateful for all of the partnerships that we’ve been able to develop and maintain over the years,” Bob said. “North Central West Virginia is a much better place for people with disabilities to live because we’ve been able to build things like Pace Enterprises, Miracle Field, the Stepping Stones facility. All of those places matter.”

