Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 28th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hello north central West Virginia! We ended the day better than we started it. Morning clouds gave way to afternoon showers, then tonight it was some parting of the clouds with blue skies before sunset. We are going to stay dry tonight, and tomorrow morning will likely have some patchy fog in the area, but that will quickly be switched out by our last round of showers and thunderstorms. Flood watches continue to be in effect through tomorrow for our southern counties, and we could possibly see another 2+” in Webster and Randolph counties. Late tomorrow night, the stationary boundary that has been the culprit for all our precipitation will finally move far enough to the south to let us finally dry out a bit. This weekend will be a mostly cloudy one, but it will be dry, at least until late Sunday night. If you want to plan anything for the weekend, both days are looking good to be outside with temperatures still below average. Unfortunately starting on Monday, showers and thunderstorms return.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 70

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 80

Saturday: AM fog then mostly cloudy: High 83

Sunday: Cloudy: High 79

