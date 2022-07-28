Man accused of shooting woman in the abdomen

BUCKEYE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pocahontas County man has been charged after officers said he shot a woman in the abdomen.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting incident at a home in Buckeye on Saturday, July 16, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers spoke to the victim, before she was transported to the hospital, and 23-year-old Skylar Tincher on the scene.

The victim reportedly told officers Tincher arrived at a home she was at, and she agreed to go to his home to “get some of her belongings.”

Officers said that while she was at the home, Tincher “held her down on the bed.”

The victim allegedly pushed Tincher off of her and told him she was leaving when he “started acting crazy” and shot a pistol in the bedroom.

As she was trying to leave the home, court documents say Tincher pointed a gun at her and shot her in the abdomen.

The victim was transported from the scene by EMS and then airlifted to another hospital for surgery and treatment, officers said.

Following an initial statement from Tincher on the scene saying the victim shot herself, officers received a statement from Tincher on July 25 that he pointed a revolver toward her, “cocked it and pulled the trigger,” according to court documents.

Tincher has been charged with malicious assault, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

