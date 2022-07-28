Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say

Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A mother in Mississippi is behind bars after she intentionally ran over her 6-year-old with her car, according to police.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a call from a local hospital Tuesday afternoon regarding an injured 6-year-old who was run over by a car.

Police identified the driver as the child’s mother, 25-year-old Keanaw Bradley. Police said Bradley fled the scene but was later captured in a nearby area.

The child’s condition is unknown. Police said the child’s father also received minor injuries during the altercation.

Bradley was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse, and felony child neglect.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

