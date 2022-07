BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man pictured below.

Officials said the man in the photos was captured on surveillance video in the area of Baker’s Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Monongalia County police are asking for help in identifying this man (Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

