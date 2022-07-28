Morgantown gun shop says ‘support has been tremendous’ despite protests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The group ‘Protect Morgantown’ has been pulling out all of the stops in an attempt to stop Big Daddy Unlimited from opening downtown.

However, the gun retailer says they won’t be deterred.

Nick Lahera of Big Daddy Unlimited tells 5 news the store will continue its plans to expand into West Virginia.

In fact, Lahera says the proposed location at ‘The Deck’ development may not be the only store they open in the area.

“As much as the push back has been very public -- the support that we’ve been getting has been tremendous Sherri is taking messages everyday from people in the town who can’t wait for us to build,” said Lahera.

As it currently stands, the store is set to open at The Deck on the corner of Kirk Street and University Avenue on September 24th.

