One step closer to building an inclusive playground in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On July 25, Medbrook Children’s Charity presented a check for $150,000 to help build an inclusive playground in Bridgeport and became the playground’s title sponsor.

Mayor of Bridgeport Andy Lang said this project has been on his mind for several years.

“Since becoming mayor, we worked through the system and knew that we needed one. It was a great project, but we never really knew where to put it,” he explained.

Once, things with the Bridge Sports Complex were put in motion. Lang spoke with the Director of Parks and Recreation, Joe Shuttleworth and others working on this project. They decided at the complex next to the Citynet Center was the perfect place for this playground.

Shuttleworth added they saw the need for this through the Bridgeport Challenger League, where children with special needs play baseball in a non-competitive setting.

“You know we saw the shortcomings that the communities in West Virginia have for removing barriers for these children to play with their friends to play with their peers and families,” he said.

Lang emphasized that this place to play isn’t just for Bridgeport residents.

“We realize there are people in a lot of outlying areas that have a need for such facilities. This facility is dedicated to the children of North Central West Virginia,” he said.

Shuttleworth added they needed to do more fundraising before they start construction on this project.

Lang hoped they would finish fundraising before the Challenger League’s opening game in 2023.

