POLICE: Man shot after firing gun at officers at Nicholas Co. gas station

(Live 5 News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CRAIGSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a man was shot by officers after he fired a handgun at a Craigsville gas station.

Officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct complaint around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Nicholas County Sheriff Nunley.

The suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Woody, allegedly told the cashier at the gas station he wanted EMS. When EMS arrived on the scene, Woody refused to leave.

Deputies made contact with Woody, and upon entering the gas station, officers said Woody began firing a handgun at the deputy. One of the shots fired by Woody struck the ambulance outside.

Sheriff Nunley says the deputy returned fire and struck the suspect.

Woody was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

