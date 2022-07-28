Shirley May Young, 71 of Bolair, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born October 18, 1950 in Randolph County to the late Roscoe and Elsie Peters May. Shirley was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, gardening, volunteering at the Mountain Market Place Mission, going to church, but mostly she enjoyed quality time with her husband John. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two children, Frank May and Tammy May; brother Tommy May, and twin brothers. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, John Young; children Danny May of Cowen, Steve (Amy) May of Ohio, Margaret (Floyd) Wright of Owega, NY, John (Ashley) Young of St. Albans, Jenny (Scott) Brown of Camden-on-Gauley, George (Heather) Young of Powhatan, VA, and Tommy (Whitney) Young of Union, NC; and maintained a special bond with Jessica Sill-Perkins. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers Bill, Hank, and Junior May; sisters Rachel and Susan May; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Emmanuel Assembly of God in Upper Glade with Rev. Marty Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Church. Shirley will be laid to rest in the Young Cemetery, Bolair. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Shirley’s family.

