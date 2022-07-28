Town of Spelter experiencing multiple car break-ins

SPELTER, W.Va (WDTV) - We have all been in a rush and forgotten something before, but the town of Spelter is paying the price for a simple mistake.

The West Virginian state police have been working to find the culprit for the Spelter town car break-ins.

In the last 7-10 days, there have been 10-15 vehicles that have been broken into but only two were officially reported. Authorities say that lack of reporting is making it harder to find those responsible

Gabriel Starcher, State Trooper, stated “We are having a real problem with people actually calling and making official reports because they feel like nothing was taken or they didn’t actually get into the vehicle so they don’t need to call us but if more people called in, we could get more video footage and connect all the dots between all the crimes.”

Police are noticing a trend with guns being stolen out of unlocked vehicles.

So what can you do to avoid being the next target?

We do not know what’s causing these break-ins, but we do know how to prevent them. Please remember to take all your belongings inside with you when you leave your car at night or anytime during the day and make sure to lock your vehicle

“If everybody could just keep their vehicles locked and keep an eye out for one another I think well have a good chance to catch whos doing the break-ins,” said Starcher. “And if anyone has video footage now that they had from last week and the week before they can call into the state police barracks and well see if it helps us solve the case.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.