WVU Football Fan Day set for Aug. 13

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s Football Fan Day will provide fans with an opportunity to get autographs from Mountaineer players and coaches and watch practice.

The team’s annual Fan Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 13.

Coach Neal Brown, assistant coaches and players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the West Concourse of Milan Puskar Stadium.

Fans should enter through the stadium’s West Gate on the press box side, which will open at 8:50 a.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.

In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to one autograph item.

Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to get autographs.

Following the conclusion of the autograph session, fans can watch the Mountaineers practice inside Milan Puskar Stadium until 1 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Silver Lot behind the Puskar Center, as well as lots A1, B1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4, and the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive.

Fans also will be able to pick up the 2022 football schedule poster during the autograph session.

Mini-packages and single-game tickets are on sale now here and by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

