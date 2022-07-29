Anna Nolan Burgess Thomas, 98, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 31, 1924, a daughter of the late James and Ida Domico Burgess. She lived in Arizona for many years before returning to West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Thomas; four brothers, Harry Burgess, William Burgess, Jimmy Burgess, and Frank Burgess; three sisters, Lena Batten, Mary Bosley, and Regina Ball; and her niece, Mildred Batten. Mrs. Thomas is survived by her niece, Ida Grotie of Clarksburg, nephew, Ronald Hall and wife Sharon of Bridgeport; and great-nephew, Ronald Rhoades and wife Misty of Fairmont. Mrs. Thomas was a sales associate in the men’s department with J. C. Penney. She was a good-hearted person and will be missed by her family and friends. There will be a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Clarksburg, on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

