Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man.

The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing.

Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said.

Magruder is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriffs Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

