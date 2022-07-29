Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man

The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder was reported missing.
Magruder
Magruder(MCSO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Morgantown man.

Magruder was last seen in the Morgantown area Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said.

Magruder is described as a white male, 5′11″ tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriffs Office at 304-291-7260 or MECCA 911.

