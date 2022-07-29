Best Virginia to take on Red Scare in TBT Quarterfinal

DAYTON, OH (WDTV) - Following a close win to clinch the West Virginia regional against the Bucketneers, Best Virginia will take on Red Scare, the Dayton alumni squad, in the TBT Quarterfinal.

“What’s cool for these guys is getting the college experience again because we all miss it,” said Best Virginia head coach James Long. “They’re gonna get a college experience of being here and playing in front of Mountaineer fans, and now we get to go play basically a tough road game.”

In the third year of competing for Best Virginia, the team makes its first appearance past regional play. Teams competed in a slew of different regional locations ranging from Rucker Park in New York to Charleston, West Virginia. The quarterfinals appearance is the first for Best Virginia. The team has been led in scoring by WVU athletics hall of famer Kevin Jones in each contest.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Jones. “I think it’ll be a big challenge for us but I think it’ll be something that we’re ready for.”

Red Scare is headlined by a trio of Dayton alumni in Ryan Mikesell, Trey Landers, and Darrell Davis. The team defeated The Money Team, the number 1 seed and a regular favorite in the TBT, in the Dayton regional.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. Friday in Dayton. With a win, Best Virginia would advance to take on Americana for Autism, also known as Autism Army.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.