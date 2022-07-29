Beyond the Call of Duty honors fallen officer in Parsons

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Adam Arbogast served as a an EMT, a dispatcher a volunteer firefighter, and a code enforcement officer for the city of Parsons.

He died last November at the age of 37 from Covid-19.

His life was honored in Parsons with a visit from “Beyond the Call of Duty, a Ride to Remember.”

“Beyond the Call of Duty” travels across the country as a tribute to people who dedicated their lives to public service.

His loved ones, the mayor, and even his old bus driver gathered by the courthouse to mourn their loss.

Parsons police chief, Kevin Keplinger, led the ceremony to speak of his coworker, and friend.

“He was an incredibly valuable part of my team, part of my department,” Keplinger said. “I expect to see him almost every day. I remember when I got the call that night and I was told that Adam had passed. It didn’t seem real then, it doesn’t seem real now.”

“Beyond the Call of Duty” began their journey on July 1 in their trailer, which is covered in photos of the fallen.

Their stop in Parsons was day 59 of their trip around the country.

“We’re traveling across the nation visiting 268 departments through 43 states in 79 days,” said Jagrut Shah, founder of Beyond the Call of Duty.

Keplinger wants to remind the community of the sacrifices public officials make while on duty.

“You know, we look at the pictures and you hear the numbers. You know that officers, every year, give their lives,” said Keplinger. “But when you look at these pictures, behind each and every one of these pictures is a family, there’s a community, there are loved ones, there are sons, there are daughters, there are mothers, there are fathers.”

“Beyond the Call of Duty will wrap up their journey on August 18th when they arrive back home in Spokane, Washington

