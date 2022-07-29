Billy Joe Mays

Billy Joe Mays, 93, of Worthington, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1929, in Fairmont; a son of the late Paul and Gertrude (Ford) Mays. Billy proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a police officer for Baltimore, Maryland. Billy retired after 18 years as the Chief of Police for Berlin, Maryland. Billy is survived by his daughters, Jean Elizabeth Mays of Fairmont, Debra Hutton of Pennsylvania, Sharon Leo and her husband, Michael, of Pennsylvania, and Cynthia Horan of Maryland; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren   In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Catherine Mays; his brothers, Jimmy Mays, and Lindy Mays. The family would like to Thank his granddaughter, Ashley Holmes and Dale Estle, his nephew, Jimmy Mays and his daughter, Sharon Leo for helping take care of Billy. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on August 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with pastor Jerry Bush, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the Joint Base Andrews Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

