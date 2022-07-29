Bridge closure causes lengthy detour for residents and campers

LANEVILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Since one of its bridges closed a small town in Randolph county has been cut off from a major roadway.

Located in the Dolly Sods Wilderness, a bridge crosses over Red Creek into the town of Laneville. It’s popular with tourists for hiking and camping, hosting more than 70 cabins, but now it’s a lot harder to get there.

Residents say what used to be a 40 minute trip to Elkins now requires an hour-and-a-half detour through Seneca Rocks.

Phyllis Gainer-Varian lives on the south side of the river. She says the closure came as a surprise on her way home from her business in Elkins on Tuesday.

“We drove home and the road was just totally blocked with trucks -- many trucks and we asked what’s going on and they said we’re closing the bridge down -- ‘What?’” said Gainer-Varian. “It’s affecting our lives period. We cant go anywhere to get groceries I cant get my mail.”

Gainer-Varian says there were plans to replace the bridge as far back as 10 years ago, but now it’s fallen into such disrepair it’s been deemed unsafe.

Gainer-Varian says she keeps beehives just on the other side of the river, but now she has no simple way of taking care of them.

“I have beehives 4 miles down the road, but they expect me to go 66 miles round trip to work my hives and then 66 miles back whereas it would only be 8 miles and that’s my job,” said Gainer-Varian.

Gainer-Varian says she’s also worried about emergency vehicles being able to get access.

As for me, I didn’t see any warning signs leading up to the bridge saying it was closed nor any directions for a detour.

Neighbors say worst of all; if there’s no solution soon, the only other way out -- a forest access road -- will be too treacherous in winter and closed for the snow.

As it stands there is no clear timeframe to either repair, replace, or provide a temporary bridge.

Channel 5 reached out to the Department of Highways as well as the Forestry Division but did not receive a response.

