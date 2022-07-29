Bridge closure causes lengthy detour for residents and campers

By John Blashke
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANEVILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Since one of its bridges closed a small town in Randolph county has been cut off from a major roadway.

5′s John Blashke has the story.

Located in the Dolly Sods Wilderness, a bridge crosses over Red Creek into the town of Laneville. It’s popular with tourists for hiking and camping, hosting more than 70 cabins, but now it’s a lot harder to get there.

Residents say what used to be a 40 minute trip to Elkins now requires an hour-and-a-half detour through Seneca Rocks.

Phyllis Gainer-Varian lives on the south side of the river. She says the closure came as a surprise on her way home from her business in Elkins on Tuesday.

“We drove home and the road was just totally blocked with trucks -- many trucks and we asked what’s going on and they said we’re closing the bridge down -- ‘What?’” said Gainer-Varian. “It’s affecting our lives period. We cant go anywhere to get groceries I cant get my mail.”

Gainer-Varian says there were plans to replace the bridge as far back as 10 years ago, but now it’s fallen into such disrepair it’s been deemed unsafe.

Gainer-Varian says she keeps beehives just on the other side of the river, but now she has no simple way of taking care of them.

“I have beehives 4 miles down the road, but they expect me to go 66 miles round trip to work my hives and then 66 miles back whereas it would only be 8 miles and that’s my job,” said Gainer-Varian.

Gainer-Varian says she’s also worried about emergency vehicles being able to get access.

As for me, I didn’t see any warning signs leading up to the bridge saying it was closed nor any directions for a detour.

Neighbors say worst of all; if there’s no solution soon, the only other way out -- a forest access road -- will be too treacherous in winter and closed for the snow.

As it stands there is no clear timeframe to either repair, replace, or provide a temporary bridge.

Channel 5 reached out to the Department of Highways as well as the Forestry Division but did not receive a response.

Keeping you connected in Laneville John Blashke 5 news.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
Police identify suspect, victims in Summersville shooting
POLICE: Man shot after firing gun at officers at Nicholas Co. gas station
John Lawson Magruder
Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man
Contractor Begins Demolition to Set Stage for Area's Newest Restaurant by Leveling Eat 'n Park...
Demolition of Eat ‘n Park building in Bridgeport begins
Christopher Bills
Clarksburg man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle through 3 counties

Latest News

Bridge closed
Bridge closed
Bridgeport Police seeking information
Bridgeport Police Department seeking help in identifying woman
Beyond the Call of Duty honors fallen officer in Parsons
Beyond the Call of Duty honors fallen officer in Parsons
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV evening weather for July 29, 2022