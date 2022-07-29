Empowering to families or harmful to public schools? The Hope Scholarship case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional.

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed for an appeal.

The Hope Scholarship gives qualified West Virginia students funding to move out of the public school system. This can be through homeschooling or private education.

It helps with tuition costs, transportation fees, textbook expenses, and more.

Morrisey explained that people have been working on putting it together for the last couple years and this coming school year would’ve marked the first year it would have been implemented.

He added that this court ruling will impact thousands of families who were awarded Hope Scholarships.

“There were over 3,000 families who were awarded Hope Scholarships so that’s a lot of people around the mountain state that are really counting on this and we’re hopeful that all of those families are still going to have the ability to send their kids to the school of their choice…,” he said.

For Morrisey, the scholarship is all about empowering families with choice.

He elaborated, “This is a great program to empower families and students to be able to rise up the educational attainment levels in our state and to really help people who otherwise wouldn’t have these choices.”

Morrisey believes the program will create more competition too.

“..., and also I think setting up a structure which is going to provide some additional competition where people can strive towards quality,” he said.

Jack Tinney is the lawyer on the other side of the case.

He said that the legislature is only supposed to finance public education, which makes the scholarship unconstitutional.

“It siphons off the public funds that have been retained and allocated for state funding of public education and diverts them to a separate system of private education,” Tinney explained.

Most funding for state schools is based off of enrollment, according to Tinney.

“..., children may be withdrawn from the school system. The costs and expenses of the school system do not drop proportionally with those students. For instance, you have fixed costs such as maintaining buildings,” he said.

Needless to say, Morrisey disagrees with both points.

He said, “Public schools are not losing any money this year. Let me repeat that. The public schools are not losing one cent this year.”

Contrasting Morrisey, Tinney believes the scholarship actually has a negative impact on low income students. He pointed to the scholarship funds not covering all costs.

“The practical effect of that is that students who are not in families who are affluent enough to afford that or who are not affluent enough to have a parent who can stay home and provide for the appropriate amount of homeschooling will not be able to access those funds,” he said.

Tinney said students with disabilities are also hurt by the scholarship.

He said private schools, unlike public schools, are not required to accommodate students with disabilities, lowering their chance of getting in.

Tinney elaborated, “Effectively what you’re doing with this program is siloing students who are from a lower income or who have special needs, who are also the most expensive students that we have to educate, while subsidizing private education for those who can afford it.”

Tinney added that, with the Hope Scholarship, if private school students with the vouchers wanted to access a public school program, for example an AP course a private school doesn’t offer, they would have to pay for that program. On the other hand, if private school students without Hope Scholarship vouchers wanted to access that same program, they would get it for free, according to Tinney. He calls this trading in your constitutional right to free public education.

More legal action is to come. Tinney said that this will be the first case West Virginia’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals will look at.

Morrisey said the case could end up at the West Virginia Supreme Court.

WTAP reached out to Wood County Schools for comment but they declined.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.