Eva Burnidian Jacobs DeWitt, 88, of Spelter, WV, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, with her family by her side. Eva was born on April 8, 1934, in McWhorter, WV, a daughter of the late Willie Ray and Janie Dean Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don DeWitt. She is survived by her children, Don DeWitt Jr. and his wife Sharon of Starke, FL, Stanley DeWitt of Hepzibah, Janice Shaffer and her husband Daris of Grafton, and Robert “Jackie” DeWitt and his companion Carol Hall of Spelter; grandchildren, Kerry DeWitt, Alescia Brown, Shannon DeWitt, Michael Shaffer, Matthew Shaffer, Andrew Shaffer, Jeremy DeWitt, and Brittany Doshen; great-grandchildren, Michael Brown, Sydney Brown, Jace Shaffer, Camryn DeWitt, Kenneth “Bo” Horton, and Raylie DeWitt; several nieces and nephews; as well as her furry companion, her grand dog, Baby Girl. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Jacobs, Bobby Jacobs, and Bill Jacobs; and sisters, Rose Deal and Betty DeMali. Eva was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1952 and WV Business College Class of 1983. Her main role, and most important, were caring for her family. Later in her life she was employed by Harvey Industries and Star Motor Company. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rocky Dodd presiding. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

