Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a front lingered in parts of West Virginia, bringing repeated rounds of rain into the area. That front is gone, but today, another cold front from out west will push in and bring more showers, and even a couple of thunderstorms, into the Mountain State. During the morning, widespread showers move into NCWV, with a best chance of downpours in the more southern counties of our region. The widespread showers leave after midday, but a few showers and thunderstorms will continue pushing in during the afternoon hours, leaving by mid-evening. We’ll likely receive another 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain by the time the rain is done. Besides that, expect mostly cloudy skies, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average. Overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we should stay dry. Because of the leftover moisture, some fog could develop, which could affect your morning commute. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to our region, resulting in partly sunny skies. So expect some sunshine in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, a couple of degrees below-average. Sunday will also be an okay day to go outside, with highs in the upper-70s and mostly cloudy skies. Then in the first half of next week, a cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Virginia. So keep those umbrellas with you and make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads. Temperatures will be in the low-80s to start the week. Later in the week, the system pushes east, leaving partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-80s. In short, today will be rainy, the weekend will be cloudy but nice, and rain chances and hotter temperatures return on the first workweek of August.

Today: Rain showers and thunderstorms will push in throughout the day. The first round of rain is done by midday, then a line of rain pushes in between 5 to 10 PM. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, expect a rainy, mild end to the workweek. High: 78.

Tonight: Rain showers should leave after 10 PM, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s, much cooler than the past few nights. Patchy fog will form in some areas, which could affect your commute. Overall, expect a mild, foggy night. Low: 62.

Saturday: Skies will be partly sunny, with a mix of Sun and clouds, and there is no real chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s. Overall, tomorrow might be a perfect day for going outside. High: 82.

Sunday: Skies will be cloudy and gray, with a small chance of a few isolated showers. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, a couple of degrees below-average. Overall, Sunday will be cloudy, but otherwise okay. High: 81.

