A journey up Mt. Kilimanjaro for Tucker County’s Karen Goff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For Tucker County’s Karen Goff, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro has been on her mind for decades, “Since college and reading Hemmingway, the sons of Kilimanjaro, iv always wanted to but I really never pursed it and something told me this was right.”

Sometimes the path to accomplishing life long dreams is put right in front of your eyes.

“In march my moms was out of remission in leukemia and on day on Facebook it said climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for the national leukemia foundation and I thought, I’m gonna do it,” said Goff.

Goff spent three months preparing for the hike before boarding the plane to Tanzania for the seven say climb. Joined by her niece, they meet up with 10 strangers to hike 19, 341 feet. Goff was the oldest in the bunch to embark on the challenge, but with her youthful energy, you would have never known.

“I do have grit and determination and a desire, I have always wanted to it and no is not an answer and giving up is not an answer.”

Nothing was getting in her way of the lifelong dream, “I told one lady if I had to crawl to the summit I would.”

The moments leading up to putting boots down on the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro were the toughest, but followed by a feeling like no other.

“I started crying I did I got emotional, my dad’s a veteran and he was a Korean war veteran, he died last year and I thought of him and I knew he was watching me.”

It was a feeling of pride not only fueled from within, but what Goff’s father would say if he was standing right there, “That you did a good job Karen, I’m proud of you, you chased your dream.”

As the journey came to a close, it was the appreciation of the people from Tanzania that brought the experience all together, “It was so emotional because they were thanking us when we should’ve been thanking then for sharing their beauty with us.”

Much like the view from the summit, life became clearer for Goff afterwards, “I’m more relaxed and I enjoy my surroundings more, I just I’m usually wide and run run run run run and now I’ve slowed down and just enjoyed the people around me and life.”

