Kentucky flood death toll rises to 15, governor says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that 15 people have died in flooding, including children, adding he expects the death toll to rise.

Beshear said Thursday he expected double-digit deaths.

Portions of eastern Kentucky received more than 8 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, overwhelming creeks, streams and ground already saturated from previous rain, the National Weather Service said. Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Kentucky into Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide State of Emergency and activated the National Guard.

“Hundreds will lose their homes. It’s going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover,” said Gov. Beshear.

Many people remain under flood alerts across Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.