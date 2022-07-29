Kentucky flood death toll rises to 15, governor says

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that 15 people have died in flooding, including children.
More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
More rain is in the forecast as eastern Kentucky deals with devastating floods.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday morning that 15 people have died in flooding, including children, adding he expects the death toll to rise.

Beshear said Thursday he expected double-digit deaths.

Portions of eastern Kentucky received more than 8 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, overwhelming creeks, streams and ground already saturated from previous rain, the National Weather Service said. Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Kentucky into Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a statewide State of Emergency and activated the National Guard.

“Hundreds will lose their homes. It’s going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover,” said Gov. Beshear.

Many people remain under flood alerts across Kentucky, southern Ohio, West Virginia and southwestern Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE: Man shot after firing gun at officers at Nicholas Co. gas station
Contractor Begins Demolition to Set Stage for Area's Newest Restaurant by Leveling Eat 'n Park...
Demolition of Eat ‘n Park building in Bridgeport begins
File Graphic
State Police: Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas County shooting suspect
Christopher Bills
Clarksburg man accused of fleeing in a stolen vehicle through 3 counties
Monongalia County police are asking for help in identifying this man
Mon. Co. police asking for help to identify man

Latest News

Magruder
Authorities ask for help locating Morgantown man
After nine weeks Heidi is back with her mom.
Lost service dog reunited with owner after nine weeks
File Graphic
State Police: Arrest warrant issued for Nicholas County shooting suspect
POWER OUTAGE
Over 5,000 Lewis County residents without power