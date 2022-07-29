Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 29th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!!! Well, we have made it to the end of a wet week, and how appropriate to see some final showers pushing through this evening. This whole week we’ve been mild too, temperatures have been below average for the majority of the week, and will continue like that into the weekend. Because of all this rain today, we will be looking at some dense patchy fog forming early overnight to just after sunrise. But once that fog dissipates, we are looking at a great day, the perfect day to finally get out and enjoy nature. Saturday will be it though, on Sunday we are back to seeing showers and possible thunderstorms. This will continue all the way into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will also be on the rise all the way into the week. We’ll start in the high 70s on Sunday and then by the end of the week, we’re back in the low 90s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Fog forming: Low: 64

Saturday: Fog dissipating, then mostly sunny: High 83

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers: High 78

Monday: Thunderstorms: High 80

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.