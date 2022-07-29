Lost service dog reunited with owner after nine weeks

UNIONTOWN, PA (WDTV) - On Wednesday night, Bridget Spangler received a text around 10 p.m that said someone had finally caught her seizure alert support dog, Heidi, after being lost for nine weeks.

Heidi ran away after being in a car accident just over the West Virginia border near Cheat Lake.

Spangler was not from the area. She was helping her fiancé move to her home in Colorado when the accident happened.

So, unfortunately, she had to return home without Heidi.

However, once she was spotted again in early July by the kindness of people in the community Spangler was able to fly back to continue the search.

“When you lose your pet, don’t give up cause the minute you give up, it’s over,” Spangler said.

The person that found Heidi said she was under his porch in Bruceton Mills for four days before he got to her.

“They want no notoriety out of it whatsoever. They refused the reward money. They wouldn’t do anything. They just said to take care of her,” Spangler added.

Spangler and Charlotte Mountcastle from You Will Be Found Lost Dogs by Wild Angels Canine took Heidi to an emergency vet in Fairmont. She was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and Anaplasmosis, both tick-borne illnesses.

Her leg was also caught in her collar and left a deep wound.

“I never would have thought to look for her 20 miles from the scene of the accident. I mean, and to think that she did it on three legs. Based on the wound scarring, she was on three legs the majority of the last month that she was out,” Spangler explained.

She thanks all of the people that helped her throughout the past nine weeks for their assistance in bringing Heidi home.

“It takes a village to raise a kid, but it takes a community to find a lost dog,” she added.

Mountcastle was driving Spangler and Heidi back to Colorado the following week. After Heidi had the chance to meet some more of the people that assisted in her return.

However, you can continue to follow Heidi’s journey on her Facebook page.

