Morgantown Post 2 advances to American Legion state title game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 advances to the final day of American Legion State Tournament play following a 3-1 win over Berkeley Post 14.

Post 2 will hit the field at 4 p.m. on Friday, facing the winner of Parkersburg Post 14 vs. South Charleston Post 94, which will be played at 1 p.m.

A 7 p.m. game will be played if necessary to decide the champion.

