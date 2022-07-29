Morgantown Post 2 advances to American Legion state title game

Post 2 secures 3-1 victory over Berkeley Post 14
By Casey Kay
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Post 2 advances to the final day of American Legion State Tournament play following a 3-1 win over Berkeley Post 14.

Post 2 will hit the field at 4 p.m. on Friday, facing the winner of Parkersburg Post 14 vs. South Charleston Post 94, which will be played at 1 p.m.

A 7 p.m. game will be played if necessary to decide the champion.

