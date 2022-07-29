Over 5,000 Lewis County residents without power

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 5,000 Lewis County Mon Power customers are without power.

According to Mon Power data, 5,207 of Lewis County’s nearly 9,000 customers lost power Thursday evening.

The outage is mostly affecting Weston, with 2,969 customers currently without power. Jane Lew is also heavily impacted with 1,566 customers without power.

A 5 News reporter says a fallen tree took down a wire.

Mon Power is reporting the lights will not come back on until 11:00 p.m.

